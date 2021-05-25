Johnstown Area Regional Industries awarded six of its 10 Supporting Youth Education and Employment Work Experience Scholarship stipends to Greater Johnstown students Monday during an event at the high school.
Each of the learners received a $300 check for their participation in a qualifying program to help them when they enter the workforce.
“A little bit of funding goes a long way,” JARI Director of Workforce Development Debi Balog said.
Students across the region in 11th and 12th grades were eligible for the stipends if they were enrolled in a formal work program and submitted an essay detailing their experience, why they chose that field, how they plan to use they acquired skills and how the funds would help them, among other requirements.
“I’m happy they gave us this opportunity,” senior recipient Jayla Morales said.
She is part of the diversified occupational program at Greater Johnstown and works at the Holiday Inn Johns- town-Downtown.
Morales said the skills she’s learned there will help her prepare for the future and the stipend will help with that as well.
Classmate Jadien Gordon, another recipient and senior, agreed.
She said it meant a lot to her to receive the money.
She participates in the early childhood education workforce program and works for the Building Blocks Learning Center.
Gordon also noted how much she’s learned from her time with the company.
Jason Corte, the school-to-work coordinator for Greater Johnstown, said the students spend half their time in school and half their time gaining valuable experience at businesses around the area.
“You can’t even put a price tag on the education they get in the workforce,” he said.
The other Greater Johnstown students who received funds were Talayah Thomas, Jordan Benshoff, Delajah Sitton and Zoey Stephens, while the remaining stipends went to learners at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Another award Balog handed out Monday was a $500 Pitt-Johnstown scholarship to Zach Slis.
That endowment is open to current students or incoming freshman enrolled in the upcoming summer or fall terms.
Students must reside in Cambria or Somerset counties, provide a reason why they need the funding and what the money will be used for.
Both of the JARI scholarships are housed at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and supported by private donors.
Balog said it was important to acknowledge these individuals for their charity and investment into the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.