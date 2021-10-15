Greater Johnstown School District will host the 2021 Trojan Marching Classic tournament of bands competition at 5 p.m. Saturday at Trojan Stadium, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown.
Admission is $5.
Updated: October 16, 2021 @ 1:36 am
