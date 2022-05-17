JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District and the Community Care HUB, an initiative of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, will host a Year End Celebration for families enrolled in HUB from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greater Johnstown YWCA, 526 Somerset St., downtown.
The program connects community health workers with students in kindergarten through fourth grade who have higher health, behavioral and social service needs.
The program is funded by the 1889 Foundation.
