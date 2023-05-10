Greater Johnstown High School Key Club members turned to gardening on Wednesday, planting flowers at the Bedford Street off ramp of the Johnstown Expressway.
Rebecca Corte, Key Club adviser, said she has worked with the students for about 10 years planting flowers at the off ramp. A bus dropped off the students around 9:30 a.m. and the group dug into the soil, planting 2,000 flowers.
“Today we have 10 students,” Corte said. “I gave them a little tutoring session while we were waiting for the bus.
“They’re going right at it, planting rudbeckia and marigolds.”
The project is sponsored by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, and the site is maintained by the Kiwanis Clubs of Greater Johnstown.
The Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Clubs, said Rob Rosage, Kiwanis member.
The Kiwanis Clubs are grateful for the students’ hard work.
“They do the heavy lifting, so to speak,” Rosage said. “They go pretty quick once they get the rhythm.”
Key Club member Xenia Kobal, a high school junior, said it was her second time planting flowers at the site.
“I love doing this and have people drive by and see our hard work and admire it,” she said.
Kobal said the students work hard to make the community a better place to live.
“Doing good in our community and seeing the difference we can make with just some flowers,” she said. “This is just something that makes me happy.”
Orrin Miller, a ninth-grader, and Isabella Marlin, a senior, both enjoyed the moment.
“It’s a great experience to be out here in the sun helping out planting flowers and spreading awareness,” Miller said.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to do something like this,” Marlin said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.