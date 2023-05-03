JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District is celebrating some big wins for its students.
The middle school indoor guard and high school indoor guard and indoor percussion ensembles won first place in their divisions at the Tournament Indoor Association’s Region XI Championships that was held April 29 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
“This is very exciting because this is the first time in maybe eight years that all three groups have brought home a championship,” said Eric Pfeil, assistant director for the high school indoor percussion ensemble. “We haven’t had a middle school guard since before COVID-19, so it was nice to get them back and performing.”
Competition will continue for the high school indoor guard and indoor percussion ensembles who will leave Wednesday to participate in the Tournament Indoor Association’s Atlantic Coast Championships that will be held Thursday through Sunday in Wildwood, New Jersey.
Senior Shayann Hill, a member of the indoor percussion team, said it was a great feeling to win the regional championship.
“I’ve been in the band for six years and we’ve never won a regional championship, so I think it’s amazing,” she said.
Hill said she’s looking forward to the team going to Wildwood and doing their best.
“I want to show other people what we can do and see how far we can take the show,” she said.
“We’re prepared, but we need to stay focused and really want it. If we do everything we’re supposed to do, I feel like it will pay off and good things will happen.”
Hill said her goal is to make finals.
“I want to have fun and I want my last Wildwood to be memorable, but at the same time compete well,” she said.
Deranna Brandon, a senior with the indoor guard, said it was rewarding to win the regional championship.
“Our team pushed ourselves to our fullest potential, so it was exciting and a learning experience,” she said.
Brandon said she’s nervous for the all region competition, but she’s confident the team is prepared.
“We’re ready for the championships,” she said.
“I feel like we can do it. We need to work hard and work as a team and we’ll make it to where we need to be. That’s the No. 1 goal.”
Pfeil said both groups are poised to make the all regional finals.
“Last year, the percussion went to Wildwood and got dead last and color guard didn’t advance to the semifinals, but this is a completely different year in terms of competitiveness,” he said. “We tell the kids to embrace this because it doesn’t happen all the time. After five months of preparation, they are more than ready to head out to the championships.”
As a send off, an assembly was held Tuesday at the elementary school where the three ensembles performed for students.
“It’s important for the school district to be exposed to what we do, because it’s not very often that students know what goes on behind the scenes with these things and what these performances are if they’re not making it to competitions on Saturdays,” Pfeil said. “It’s exciting to expose this to our students, because we’re going to have kids in the audience who say they want to do this and hopefully join in the future.”
