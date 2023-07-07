JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Beginning in 2024, Greater Johnstown High School graduates will have a new scholarship opportunity during their senior year at Conemaugh School of Nursing.
A bequest of $200,000 from the estate of Robert Flora to the 1889 Foundation will endow the Margaret B. (Mayes) Flora Nursing Scholarship Fund.
Margaret Flora, Robert’s mother, was a nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“Robert wanted to show his love and respect for his mother and the years she led the pediatric department,” said Bobbi Shaffer, Robert Flora’s partner of 25 years. “He wanted to extend her legacy and her love of nursing, and he thought the best way to do this was to set up a scholarship fund in her name.”
In addition to being a Greater Johnstown graduate, scholarship recipients must:
• Be a resident of the Conemaugh Health System service area for at least the past five years.
• Have a financial need as determined by the school of nursing.
• Have a grade-point average of at least a 3.2.
• Demonstrate an above average performance, clinically, in nursing school.
The amount of each year’s scholarship will be based on earnings from the original endowment.
Robert T. Flora died in March. A Vietnam veteran, he was a graduate of Greeter Johnstown High School, California University of Pennsylvania and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He worked as a teacher at Somerset Area High School and as a psychologist for the state.
