JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the fourth time in as many years, Greater Johnstown School Board member Eugene Pentz was selected by his colleagues to head the group.
He’ll do so alongside Kimberly Murray, who was again elected vice president.
“That’s an honor,” Pentz said during Tuesday’s reorganization meeting. “I want to thank you guys for your approval.”
The initial nomination came from new board member Michael Allen.
“I think he’s doing a good job,” Allen said as to why he selected Pentz.
He added that the continuity of keeping the president the same would be beneficial to the group.
Pentz and Murray were reappointed unanimously with one absentee.
Greater Johnstown’s meetings will continue to take place at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month with the exception of January and December.
The regular monthly business proceeded after election of officers and appointments were concluded.
Within the group’s actions on Tuesday, they approved nine stipulation agreements with students in eighth through 12th grades to avoid expulsion.
They also accepted four professional resignations.
Those came from a school psychologist, special education and emotional support teacher, district-wide special education paraprofessional and paraprofessional.
Within the same group of approvals was acceptance of five retirements.
Those individuals included two sixth-grade teachers, two kindergarten educators and an English language arts instructional leader.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio said after the meeting that it was sad to see the teachers leave the district, but she understands that they’ve reached the end of their careers.
She noted how much of an impact each has had on numerous students throughout their decades of service to Greater Johnstown.
Additionally, Arcurio said several resignations were due to relocations outside of the area.
