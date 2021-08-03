After the Greater Johnstown school board trimmed some fat from The Efficiency Network’s proposal for Phases Two and Three of previously approved infrastructure improvements, the final total the group approved Tuesday came out to be slightly more than $21 million.
“This is an opportunity for us to set the stage for the next three years,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said after the meeting.
The members had approved The Effiency Network to get energy updates for district buildings, ranging from installation of air conditioning at the high school, to new doors at the middle school.
Phase One of the project – roughly $5 million – is already underway, and the board approved the first payment on that work – $1.4 million – during Tuesday’s meeting as well.
The other phases will be paid on through installments the same way the first is being done.
“It’s an opportunity for us to upgrade our facilities to be the best they can be for our students,” Arcurio said. “They deserve it.”
The total cost of the three phases comes out to be roughly $26 million, and all of that will be covered by money received as part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and American Rescue Plan.
Greater Johnstown was awarded around $40 million in federal COVID-19 aid that was distributed by the state.
Representatives from The Efficiency Network, Joe Parris and Joe Richards, presented it to the board at the beginning of the meeting at the request of business manager Samantha Williams.
The board was initially set to approve the group for about $26 million in energy updates.
“We’ve got the the final costs for Phase Two and Phase Three of the building maintenance projects, and after reviewing determined that we’d like to cut approximately $3 million,” Williams said.
Each of the representatives took turns speaking about what items could be adjusted to save Greater Johnstown money in the long run.
That included nixing the bathroom upgrades scheduled for the middle school – a $737,989 savings – or eliminating the airflow measurement stations that were to be installed at the high school, which would save the district $230,200.
One option the board discussed at length was whether to rebuild the old cast iron boilers at the elementary school or replace them with more efficient condensing units.
The rebuild would save $344,500, which is about half the cost of a new boiler, and come with a 10-year parts and labor warranty, while other model would carry a five-year parts warranty.
Board member Edwin Mikesic argued strongly in favor of replacing the old boilers, and fellow director Randy Romesburg supported his stance.
Eugene Pentz, president, was initially in favor of rebuilding the units, but as the discussion continued, he noted that it might be better to get more information before making a final decision about the work.
When the district approved the $21 million motion, they decided to postpone voting on the boiler issue. They also decided to not update the bathrooms, install the airflow stations, replace nine mini-split systems or replace 167 VAV controllers.
That total savings adds up to around $1.8 million and was approved unanimously.
The difference between the approved cost and savings compared to the original figure is made up in the boiler line item, Williams said.
A courtyard upgrade that included such improvements as installation of new a handicap-inclusive playground structure for $567,739 was kept in the plans.
“I think that it’s something we need,” Romesburg said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
