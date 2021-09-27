Greater Johnstown Athletic Ski Club has elected Bob Snoby, of Johnstown, as president.
Other elected officers are Annette Kamzik, vice president; Marsha Flower, secretary; Judy Adams, treasurer; Lynne Dougherty, communications director; John Campos, financial director; Barbara Visnovsky, newsletter editor; and Harry Graham, past president.
The organization will celebrate its 43rd anniversary on Nov. 13 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Membership is $40 per person.
Information: 814-536-7325 or www.johnstownskiclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.