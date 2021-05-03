Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.