ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Students in the Forest Hills School District climbed in and out of a Black Hawk helicopter that landed on school grounds on Wednesday.
The UH-60 Lima Black Hawk is a recruiting tool for the U.S. Army National Guard.
"We're supporting the local community, showing kids the aircraft," Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Turgeon said.
The UH-60 Lima Black Hawk is based at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township and is the U.S. Army's primary medium-lift utility transport and air assault aircraft.
"This is great for the kids," said Brian Kostan, principal. "We tried this three or four years ago, but the weather wasn't conducive so we decided to shoot for (Wednesday) because the weather is good."
Elementary, junior high and high school students examined the aircraft throughout the day until its scheduled take off at 2 p.m.
"The kids are excited to learn about the Black Hawk," Sgt. Joseph Myers said."They might have seen it in the air, but never seen one up close."
Sgt. Turgeon has twin boys Cooper and Parker in the sixth grade. He would be OK with them someday joining the military.
"They're going to have to make that choice on their own," he said.
