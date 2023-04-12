The Johnstown Police Department is adding another piece to its repository of tools needed to find crime – a 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter police van.
The vehicle will be paid for with a $200,000 grant secured by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, through the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The Sprinter is expected to arrive in Johnstown in October.
The van will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including 3D crime scene mapping and computers to identify evidence such as fingerprints and bodily fluids, including blood stains, saliva and semen.
The van will be at scenes of homicides, questionable deaths, burglaries, robberies, car crashes and other crimes and emergencies, city police Chief Richard Pritchard said.
"We're going to outfit it with modern crime scene investigative tools," he said.
The van cost is $189,000, and the remaining grant money will buy computer equipment, Pritchard said.
Burns said he met with Pritchard and Capt. Chad Miller to identify tools needed for crime solving.
"I went back to Harrisburg and told them what we were looking for and we were able to come up with the grant funding," he said.
Burns has served the 72nd District in Cambria County since 2009 and sits on several committees.
"We're seeing actual dollars coming back to make a difference in our community," he said.
Pritchard said the Sprinter also will be used to help smaller police departments in the region.
"It's not only going to benefit the city, but areas around us, too," he said.
