JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Come out and spend an afternoon celebrating the tradition of a high tea.
“A Steep in Time – A Grand Afternoon of High Tea” will be held at 4 p.m. May 7 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Attendees will be treated to a variety of teas, sweet and savory treats, and live musical entertainment, along with raffles and prizes.
“The high tea seems to be a popular event, from what we gather from those we’ve spoken to who have already ordered tickets and those who have expressed interest in the event,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, program manager of The Grand Halle. “To have an event as unique and elegant as this take place at The Grand Halle is an honor, and people are coming from all over the county and outside of it.”
A high tea is a late afternoon event that includes tea and a light meal. The tradition of a high tea was taken from England, where the high tea would be the bridge in between meals. The meal typically consists of breads, eggs, desserts and sometimes meats and fish.
Today, high teas are celebrated in luxurious settings around the world, from The Russian Tea Room in New York to The Ritz in London.
The menu for the afternoon will include several courses of light fares, including a cold soup course, a savories course, and a dessert and cookie course. Numerous teas will be available for guests to choose from.
Between courses, entertainment will be provided by Johnstown BrassWorks, a brass quintet composed of local music teachers. Entertainment selections will move musically through the decades, with a late 20th-century focus.
“This is a chance for people to get together and experience wonderful teas, food and music, all in a beautiful setting,” Wroblewski said.
She said the high tea also is the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day.
“It’s a wonderful way to treat your mom to a very lovely event where she can relax, spend time with friends, listen to music and participate in raffles,” she said. “It’s a nice way to show Mom you care.”
Tickets are $25 per person. Seating is reserved and tickets must be purchased in advance by noon May 4. For more information or to order tickets, call 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com.
