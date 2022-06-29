CRESSON, Pa. – Robin A. Gore has been named the Mount Aloysius College vice president of student affairs following a national search.
Prior to relocating to the Cresson school, Gore was the associate dean of student affairs for Pepperdine University in California.
"Dr. Gore brings a great amount of depth and experience to this vice presidential role," MAC President John McKeegan said in a release. "Her experience with residence life, tailoring the first-year experience and working in retention performance will be a great addition to the Mount. We are excited to welcome Robin to our student affairs team."
In her new role, the vice president will be responsible for overseeing and guiding student affairs and Title IV operations for the college.
"It is an absolute honor to be joining the Mount Aloysius team," Gore said in a statement. "It is evident that the college puts students first and I am excited to share in–and build upon–student success efforts.
"I look forward to engaging with our students to provide them the support they need in order to thrive at the Mount and to be ready to launch into their careers."
She holds a a doctorate in educational leadership from Edgewood College, a master's in education and student affairs administration from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and a bachelor's in biology from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
