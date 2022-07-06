JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four Pitt-Johnstown students are getting "under the hood" of Johnstown – crunching data and meeting with civic and governmental leaders. And soon they will choose a project they deem worthy of a $12,000 grant.
The students are the second class of the John P. Murtha Foundation Fellowship.
Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025 welcomed four new fellows into the second year of the John P. Murtha Foundation Fellowship.
Alexander Zakucia, Mariam Moaz, Carly Dubetsky and Hannah Rising are participating in a seven-week program that will have them immersed in a variety of activities throughout greater Johnstown.
The fellowship was established in the name of U.S. Rep. John Murtha, the longest-serving congressman in Pennsylvania history, who left an indelible mark on Johnstown, leaders said.
"In conjunction with the John P. Murtha Foundation, Vision Together 2025, University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, the fellows will continue to honor the legacy of John P. Murtha’s commitment to public service and community engagement by granting funds to non-profit organizations within the Greater Johnstown area," the Foundation said in a press release.
But before the fellows allocate the grant funding, they have a lot of work to do. On Tuesday, when Moaz spoke with The Tribune-Democrat, she said the fellows were beginning their research.
"We are looking at hotel tax information since 1980 so that we can see how to stop the population decline," she said. "Specifically, if we encourage tourism, that can help draw people to live here. It's a learning process for all of us and a very exciting experience."
'Need a little push'
Zakucia, 21, of Davidsville, said he looks forward to gaining a better understanding of the dynamics at play with how the city government works, while also being able to help a worthy cause through the process of awarding the grant.
He will enter his senior year at Pitt-Johnstown in the fall. He is studying political science and plans to attend law school. He is also works for Coal Tubin' and is a volunteer firefighter with the Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department.
"This is an opportunity for me to directly engage with city organizations to see what it takes to support nonprofits through a foundation like the John Murtha foundation," he said.
He and the other Murtha fellows aim to support areas of need with the grant funding. They are accepting applications from organizations through Aug. 1.
"We've been meeting with city leaders and leaders in the community that have been showing us how they benefit the area," he said. "There are a lot of good people trying to do a lot of good things for the city. There are already visible improvements. They just need a little push, and that's what this grant can be."
Dubetsky, 21, of Hastings, studies communications and marketing at Pitt-Johnstown. She plans to work in public relations after graduation. She said the funds available for grants through the fellowship were provided by sponsors and donors.
"We have a $12,000 in funds to award this year," Dubetsky said. "We are sending out an application to different organizations, and we will allocate those funds to those whom we think have most benefit in Johnstown area. It could all could be awarded to one organization or divided among multiple."
'Has a lot to offer'
Dubetsky said downtown Johnstown is the target for the grant. She said the fellowship allows her to be creative and bring a new perspective to community development and public service.
"We know the negative perceptions about Johnstown, but there are good parts of Johnstown and people don't hear about that as much as they should," she said. "We think there is a great community atmosphere here. Downtown, we've been to Balance – they opened their patio seating – and Stone Bridge Brewing Company, Stadium Pub and Grille."
Moaz, studying political science, will be entering her junior year at Pitt-Johnstown in the fall. She said the Murtha Fellowship opportunity was presented by the university.
She submitted an application, resume and cover letter – and then received a call for an interview from the Murtha Foundation.
"One of the questions they asked us was what we expect to see Johnstown become in the next five to 10 years, and how we want to contribute to that cause," she said. "I was willing to learn about Johnstown a lot more. After starting this fellowship it was a shock that we, in Johnstown, had more to offer than what we normally talk about. It's always, 'Oh, we should leave Johnstown for fun and a better life,' but Johnstown has a lot to offer for all of those things. We don't have to leave for what we want and need."
