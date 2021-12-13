WINDBER, Pa. – The adult choir of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will present the cantata “Sing With the Angels” at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service at the church, 514 Shady Lane, Windber.
The cantata, composed by Joel Raney, retells the Christmas story from the vantage point of angels, who are referenced throughout the scriptures and play an important role in the story of Christ’s birth.
The choir will be directed by Leslie Shaffer and accompanied by organist Eloise Romano.
Tom Keirn will narrate.
