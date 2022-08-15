SOMERSET, Pa. – GO Laurel Highlands has scheduled free grant workshops for Somerset and Westmoreland counties on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24, respectively.
The first program will take place at 9 a.m. at the Somerset County Technology Center.
In Westmoreland County, the workshop will be held at 9 a.m. at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Ann Nemanic, GO Laurel Highlands executive director, will lead events and outline the program’s criteria, reporting process, guidelines and application.
Grant applications for both counties will be available at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants Sept. 1 and are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 7.
Awards will be announced and presented in early December.
To register for either grant program, contact Marissa Roberts at mroberts@golaurelhighlands.com or call 724-238-5661, ext. 101 by Thursday for Somerset and Friday for Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.