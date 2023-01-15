GO Laurel Highlands is updating its "Pour Tour" passport program for 2023, and a list of Somerset County beer, wine and spirit-makers toasted the news this week.
The yearlong promotion encourages people to explore the region's breweries, wineries and distilleries and collect Passport-exclusive stickers that make them eligible for prizes.
The updated "Passport" book now includes Boswell area-based Rusty Musket Distilling Co. and Forbes Trail Brewing near Stoystown, which both opened over the past year, as well as established locations such as Glades Pike Winery, Quinn Brewing Company's Taproom near Indian Lake, Tall Pines in Salisbury and Whitehorse Brewing in Berlin.
Vin De Matrix Winery in Rockwood and soon-to-open Ponfeigh Distillery also are part of the local list, which also includes establishments in Westmoreland County and fellow Laurel Highlands communities.
“Since the launch of the Laurel Highlands Pour Tour Passport in 2019, the program has certainly exceeded our expectations,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, the official destination marketing organization for the three counties. "The program continues to grow."
She said economic data indicate the program has provided approximately $1 million in direct impact to the Laurel Highlands' craft beverage vendors since 2019, she said.
Approximately 40,000 passports have been distributed. Visitors make their rounds with them, local drink-makers said.
“It’s surprising the amount of people we get en route from somewhere else,” said Kris Brewer, a Rusty Musket Distilling Co. co-owner. “They might be four or five hours away and want to get away from what they’re used to and experience something else.”
After users pick up a free passport or download the app, they can get stickers by making purchases from participating locations or uploading a picture to the app for verification purposes.
“It is a very good partnership,” Glades Pike Winery tasting room manager Monica Brancato said in a release to media. “There are a lot of people that are doing the Pour Tour.”
Nemenic said the passport and app cannot be combined. Participants much choose one method to use throughout their tasting tour.
Those who collect enough stickers are eligible for prizes, including T-shirts, growlers and a year-end drawing that includes a Laurel Highlands getaway.
To learn more about the program, visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/plan/pour-tour/.
