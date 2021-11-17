JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Johnstown Education Association has partnered with the Greater Johnstown-Somerset Central Labor Council and other local unions to provide new winter items to area children.
“This is a great cause that will largely benefit our own students,” Greater Johnstown Middle School teacher Paige Cortese said. “Teachers were eager to get involved and start collecting.”
She serves on the GJEA executive committee and is the group’s lead for the drive, which will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Women’s Help Center, 809 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
Teacher representatives at each of the Greater Johnstown school buildings are accepting coat donations.
Other contributions may be mailed to or dropped off at 1099 Vine St., Nanty Glo, Pa. 15943.
Arrangements also can be made to have donations picked up by emailing Kim George at k.george@afscme13.org or Dave Carey at d.carey@afscme13.org.
Cortese said as soon as the Greater Johnstown educators heard about the coat drive, they wanted to get involved.
“I am glad that the teachers, partnered with other local organized labor, are able to look out for the children in the area,” she said.
“It’s been a difficult time for a lot of families, and if there is any way we can help alleviate stress on our students and their families, we are happy to help. I was ecstatic to hear that the CLC was sponsoring this event and that we were asked to join in to support a worthy cause for our kiddos.”
Other projects the teachers have donated to recently include the school’s Comfort Closet, which provides personal care items and some clothes to students; a $500 collection for the victims of a fatal house fire in Moxham; and they assisted a fellow educator with health care costs.
They’ve also helped provide babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with new handmade hats to wear.
“Every year we try to do some kind of community service project,” child care instructor Lori Stocky said.
She’s leading the students in the Childcare and Support Services Management class in creation of the hats.
Stocky said after speaking to the group about shaken baby syndrome, they decided to do something in that field and chose to crochet items for newborns.
A $100 donation from the association got them started.
“Teachers care,” GJEA President Nancy Behe said.
“We respond to our community and students when they are in need. Teacher supports extend beyond the classrooms in social, emotional and educational well-being of our kids.”
Stocky said the funds her students received were split between looms and yarn, with teachers continuing to donate materials to the project.
To date, the group has made about 10 hats, with more on the way.
“We’re just going to keep making them,” Stocky said.
Hats, which take about 20 minutes each to make, will be collected and taken to the hospital.
