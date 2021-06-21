Chloe Dixon was excited Monday to get into the water at Greenhouse Park and learn to surf, but prior to that, she had to plant a tree and study film making, which she was looking forward to as well.
“I think it’s cool that we get to do this,” the 14-year-old Westmont resident said.
Dixon and about a dozen other youths from the area were in the park as part of the annual First Waves Johnstown event, organized by SurfSUP Adventures of Pittsburgh.
Each year, the organization partners with other groups to offer conservation education to regional teenagers, ages 14-18, and provides them a chance to learn how to surf on the Stonycreek River.
“The program is thriving this year,” SurfSUP owner Ian Smith said.
Monday’s film and tree planting was the first of three workshops based in Johnstown this year – the next is Wednesday’s watershed sciences followed by another film workshop yet to be scheduled.
Teens were guided first by Joe Stavish, associate director of education for Tree Pittsburgh, and then by Rishi Sethi, owner of Malhari Media.
“It’s an educational opportunity for the youth,” Stavish said.
He’s been making the trip to Johnstown for about four years and brought six native trees to be planted.
The foliage included a black willow, black gum, buckeye, river birch and sycamore.
The trees were planted along the left side of the entrance to the park after Stavish talked the group through the proper procedure.
He also spoke about the benefits of planting trees, such as improving air quality, filtering pollutants and preventing riverbank erosion.
Prior to the teens arriving, Stavish took a look at the previous years’ saplings and was happy to see them thriving.
Sethi said he brought camcorders, iPads and GoPro cameras for the group to work with.
His goal was to teach them the basics of storytelling while also introducing them to filmmaking.
“This is their chance to share their story,” Sethi said. “We’re giving them a taste of how it works.”
At a later date, the teens will take the footage they collected Monday and meet at the Bottle Works in Cambria City to compile it into a short documentary for the third workshop.
Evan Locher made his way from Bedford County to participate in the event.
He said it was his third or fourth year learning about the local ecosystem and having some fun in the river.
Locher added that he looks forward to the activities every summer and was excited to get back in the water.
After the first two portions of the day, Smith took over to teach the teens how to surf in the standing wave available at the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.