JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This event brings women together to raise breast cancer awareness.
The 15th annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Proceeds will benefit the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber.
Funds raised will be used to ensure that the facility has cutting-edge equipment for the detection and treatment of breast cancer and that it can provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and underinsured women through the Pink Ribbon Care Fund.
‘Pay it forward’
Girls Night Out began as a small “pay it forward” project by Oechslin, who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 36 years old and succumbed to the disease on April 9, 2009, at the age of 39.
It was her goal that every woman be educated about breast cancer, understand the value of early detection and receive proper treatment.
“It’s more important now than ever for women to follow the guidelines for breast health and get their yearly mammograms, and we’re a reminder of that,” said Meghan Stahl-Skinner, chairwoman of the event and board president of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation.
“Taunia didn’t want this event to happen in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She wanted it to happen in April as a reminder that breast health needs to be thought about all the time and not just in October.”
Early detection
She said while women attend the event to have an enjoyable evening, they can never lose sight of the importance of early detection of breast cancer.
“This is a perfect opportunity to have a reminder for everyone that they need to invest in themselves,” Stahl-Skinner said. “We’re really excited for women to get dressed up and come out and spend time raising money for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.”
Sold-out event
This year, 800 women are expected to attend the sold-out event.
“We’re excited to be back at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center,” Stahl-Skinner said. “We haven’t been there since 2019.”
To date, Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out has raised $1.16 million for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
“We’re shooting for a goal of $1.25 million this year,” Stahl-Skinner said. “It’s really exciting because this is our 15th anniversary, so we will be going down memory lane a little bit at the event and highlighting the past.”
The event will feature a dinner, a pink basket raffle, live and silent auctions, a purse room and presentations about breast cancer.
“We are so excited because we have the best auction items that we’ve ever had,” Stahl-Skinner said.
High-end auction items
New this year will be a hot pink auction, featuring high-end items with everything at $250 and up retail value.
“Highlights include a lottery tree,” Stahl-Skinner said, “and Swanky Skin + Lash Studio is donating a $700 package and MJ Manufacturing is donating a fire pit. We’re excited to unveil it this year.”
Dale Mishler, of Mishler Auction Service, will conduct the live auction that includes vacation packages to the Amalfi Coast in Italy with a lemon farm tour and a trip for 10 to Bali, diamond stud earrings from Kranich’s Jewelers, a recliner from Young American Furniture and tickets to Pittsburgh sports events.
“The live auction is out of this world with amazing stuff,” Stahl-Skinner said. “The quality of the items really stands out.”
The silent auction will feature a $350 valued necklace from Adorned, a shopping party at Adorned, Johnstown Tomahawks merchandise, a $500 basket donated by Peles Salon, Lululemon apparel and gold earrings and bracelet from Rhinestone Diva Jewelry & Apparel.
In the purse room, attendees will find Tory Burch, Gucci, Coach and Kate Spade styles.
Pink boots
Once again, the “Give Breast Cancer the Boot” pink boots will serve as table centerpieces, giving attendees the opportunity to make monetary donations.
In addition, there will be a video presentation that will highlight the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and its services.
Survivor story
Jennifer Zindash, owner of 911 Massage Clinic in Windber and a breast cancer survivor, will speak and share her experience on being diagnosed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s critical every year that we have breast cancer survivors tell their stories because you never know what women are experiencing in their lives, and something that’s said could encourage them to go be seen and be proactive with their health,” Stahl-Skinner said.
“It’s a key part of the night to have a woman share her survivor story, and hopefully it’ll save someone’s life.”
Donald Dudley, Oechslin’s father, will serve as emcee.
Stahl-Skinner said tickets for the event sold out within two weeks, and there is a waiting list of 50 women hoping to attend.
“I’m hopeful that women can walk away having had a fun time with friends and family, but most importantly, I hope they walk away with the knowledge that it’s so incredibly important to do self-breast exams, to get your yearly mammogram and to get genetic testing if you have a history of breast cancer in your family,” Stahl-Skinner said.
For more information, visit www.tauniaoechslingirlsnightout.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TOGirlsNightOut.
