SOMERSET, Pa. – Waiting to line up for Somerset Area High School's commencement on Wednesday, senior Jamie Fazenbaker reflected on her time in the district.
She said she was "a little nervous" to get up in front of the large crowd of family and friends in the stands – but happy that she made it to graduation.
"I'm excited," Fazenbaker said. "I'm ready to see what the rest of the world's like."
Her classmate, Regan Lynch, shared a similar statement.
"I'm ready to get out and explore a little bit," he said.
Both seniors were part of more than 130 students who received diplomas at the Somerset's football stadium on Wednesday.
The ceremony featured speeches from school board President John Barth, high school Principal Scott Shirley and assistant principal Marc Cacciotti.
Caleb Antram, senior class president, salutatorian Abigail Oliver and valedictorian Joshua Mazurkiewicz spoke as well.
Barth reeminded the class of world, national and regional events they've lived through during their time in school – but reminded them that the one aspect tying them together is that they're Golden Eagles.
He also advised the graduates to make their lives meaningful.
Oliver told her classmates to carry the book knowledge and lessons they've learned at Somerset into the next chapter of their lives.
She also amused the crowd with comedic anecdotes about the lessons that needed straightened out, such as money doesn't grow on trees and cold weather will make you sick.
Her mother, Tanya, described the milestone as a joyous but sad event.
This was the first graduation Tanya Oliver attended in person.
Her eldest daughter's commencement took place in 2020 and was a distanced gathering.
Tanya Oliver was thrilled to see her twin daughters, Abigail and Emily, graduate on the field.
"I'm just so glad they have a bit of normalcy," she said.
Carrie Baumgardner expressed pride in not only her daughter, Haley, but the whole class.
"They're going to make a huge difference in the world," she said.
Her friend, Tammie Basala, agreed. She described the students as good, kind and humble.
"Each and every person here this evening is important and makes us the class of 2022," Mazurkiewicz said during his speech.
His address focused on life advice, such as knowing when to lead but also when to be guided, as well as reflecting on what he and his classmates learned in school.
Mazurkiewicz reminded the group that there are no small roles in life and, like Abigail Oliver, encouraged them to remember the lessons they learned in the halls of Somerset Area High School and take those into the next phase of their lives.
