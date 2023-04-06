EBENSBURG – Michael Gelles IV, who oversaw Cambria County’s finances for part of four decades, has died.
The longtime Cambria County chief clerk passed away Tuesday at home, county officials confirmed.
Gelles served in the office for more than two stretches, totaling 31 years – most recently a seven-year span that saw Cambria County climb from $9 million in debt and junk-level bond status back into to investment grade. In doing so, the county was able to cut taxes by nearly 10% over the past two years combined.
“When we took over the commissioners’ majority in (November) 2015, Mike was the first guy we called to join us, and he rolled up his sleeves and got to work,” Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said.
Gelles, 60, was first promoted to the role of chief clerk and finance director in 1992.
At a level that often sees commissioners’ boards change every four years, Gelles served under both Democrat and Republican majorities through financial challenges that included a prison expansion, the decline and eventual sale of Laurel Crest and two separate multimillion dollar emergency communications upgrades.
At a point Gelles returned as chief clerk in 2016, he and a new board of commissioners inherited millions in unpaid bills, payroll issues and a budget that required a 5-mill increase, in part, to repay loans.
“We knew we had tough decisions to make,” Chernisky said.
“We (also) knew Mike had the integrity, temperament and experience to help get Cambria County’s financial house in order.”
The commissioners described Gelles as a dedicated county employee, teammate and friend.
Controller Ed Cernic Jr. echoed the same Wednesday.
For most of the past 20 years, Cernic worked alongside Gelles when tough decisions had to be made to stay within the county spending plan – whether it was a statewide budget impasse or a county agency overshooting its budget.
Decisions often impact agencies and offices who all have wants and needs, Cernic said.
“Me, I’m like a bull in a china shop, going straight to someone and saying ‘We can’t do this,’ ” Cernic said.
“Mike had an even-keeled approach that enabled him to really get his message across to everybody. He worked great with people.”
Gelles also was willing to find creative ways to solve problems.
“Losing Mike is a personal and professional loss ... because he was such a genuine, good guy,” Cernic said.
In a statement to media Wednesday, commissioners Chernisky, William “B.J.” Smith and Scott Hunt indicated flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor Gelles.
“Our deepest sympathies to the Gelles family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike’s wife, Pam Gelles,” they wrote.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Gelles, 60, was pronounced dead at his Cambria Township home. His cause of death was determined to be natural, Lees said.
“He was a true gentleman – and he’ll truly be missed,” Lees said. “With all the years he dedicated to that job, he’s almost irreplaceable.”
Henderson Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements, funeral home staff confirmed.
