JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Friday evening kicked off the annual Fall’in Baconfest, drawing a throng of people to the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department location at 631 Lamberd Ave. in Geistown Borough.
“It’s a good community event that’s well supported by residents of Geistown Borough,” said Dave Chrichton, owner of RPM Signs in Geistown.
The seventh annual Fall’in Baconfest started Friday evening and continues Saturday at 11 a.m. with 45 craft vendors, a bacon-eating contest at 5 p.m., Still Rocking performing from 1 to 4 p.m. and The Wednesdays playing from 6 to 9 p.m.
The festival stemmed from a discussion about appetizers that organizer Andi Cveykus had with her brother, who suggested she bring candied bacon to a party. The dish was such a hit that it spawned the festival.
Cveykus, the Richland fire company’s fundraising coordinator, plans the event with Geistown Borough Mayor Kim Mock.
Mock said she was pleased with the turnout on Friday.
“It brings the community together,” she said. “We don’t often have a lot of things in the Geistown area, so we are looking to have a good time tonight and on Saturday.”
Friday’s events included a car show and music from Undercover.
Steve Stull, of Richland, brought his 1965 Dodge Corvette to the car show.
“This festival is a great event,” he said. “It always has great turnout, and it supports and benefits the fire company, so you can’t go wrong there.”
