People who appreciate Thai food soon won’t have to travel outside of Johnstown to get it.
Osaka is opening July 16 at 736 Scalp Ave., Geistown Borough, co-owner Tommy Ye said.
Ye said it is the only place in Johnstown to get Thai food, such as red curry dishes, yellow curry, basil chicken, Pad Thai noodles and pineapple fried rice.
The Asian restaurant also will include Japanese hibachi without the show, and a sushi bar stocked with fresh fish, he said.
Ye has 20 years of experience in Asian cuisine. He is originally from Hong Kong, China, and moved to New York in 2000 for “freedom and opportunity,” he said.
He and his wife, Annie, and their young children moved from New York to Johnstown three years ago so that Ye and his business partner, Eddy Lim, could open Szechuan East Chinese restaurant at 1230 Scalp Ave.
“The tempo is slow here, and people are nice,” Annie said. “It’s better than the big city rush all day.”
Ye and Lim will continue to own Szechuan East, and Lisa Seto will manage it, Ye said.
Osaka will be open seven days a week: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.
“We are excited,” Lim said. “We finished it. We want people to know we are opening.”
Geistown Borough Council President Jacob A. Morisi said Osaka’s opening will fill a void at that location, which was formerly a popular Mexican restaurant, Rey Azteca.
“It’s always nice to have a new business in the borough,” Morisi said. “We were disappointed when Rey Azteca had to leave, but Osaka filled the spot and I’m personally looking forward to having them from a Thai food aspect. I think it will be a great addition to the borough.”
