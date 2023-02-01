GARRETT, Pa. – Piece by piece, efforts have continued to carve new segments of September 11 National Memorial Trail from the Garrett area toward Berlin.
But Walker Street – Garrett Borough’s main path to the extension – needs work of its own, borough council President Sally Bero said.
Its patchwork series of sidewalks are aging in some areas and nonexistent in others, with a “gap” between Walker Street and the trail preventing community members to reach the northern path without traveling along roadsides or private property.
The borough is working with the Somerset County Redevelopment Authority to change that, applying for a $1.9 million grant that would revamp the corridor with decorative lighting, new handicap-accessible sidewalks and a crushed limestone connecting path from the borough to the national trail.
“At the other end of town, we have a connection to the Great Allegheny Passage that’s very busy in the summer ... and we think this connection would be a big help, too,” she said.
Redevelopment Director Steve Spochart said a portion of the Walker Street corridor would also need reconstructed for the project to occur.
He said the project would also make it easier for more borough residents to utilize the trail, which follows a stretch of former CSX Railroad line.
It is one of two projects the authority is seeking funding for – the other the ongoing Hooversville water project.
But it’s no sure thing the Department of Community and Economic Development select the project, because communities across the state vie for the funds.
The authority sought funding last year through federal funds with no success – “but we’ve been encouraged to reapply the (Walker Street) project through DCED,” Spochart said.
He said the deadline to apply is Friday.
And Somerset County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the application.
The state department is expected to announce awards by summer, Spochart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.