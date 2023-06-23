JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The bountiful colors of nature will be in full bloom at this party.
Gallery on Gazebo will hold its Garden Soiree from 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 at Meadowbrook School Bed & Breakfast, 160 Engbert Road, Richland Township.
The event marks the fourth year the gallery has offered its garden party at a third local residence.
“Each of the gardens have been different, so it’s a unique experience where you can come and enjoy the party and the gardens in a great setting,” said event host Andy Fedore, owner of Meadowbrook School Bed & Breakfast along with his wife, MaryLou Astorino.
“This was the Meadowbrook School Bed & Breakfast for 32 years, and we recently closed it, but we missed visitors and excitement, so this is a chance to have a big event.”
He said almost all of the plants in the gardens have been collected from friends and gardeners.
‘Unusual collections’
“There are some unusual collections that are interesting,” Fedore said. “I love all kinds of daylilies, so they’ll be in full bloom at that point. Shasta daisies grow really well here, and there’s sweet Williams by the tons. There’s spiderwort, sedums are all over the place and a host of other things that will be blooming in July.”
He said he plants the gardens using informal designs.
“I plant in a very crazy style and just include everything jammed in,” Fedore said. “I don’t have really neat beds. These beds are really my style, and it’s a personal garden that I used to maintain all myself up until this year. They’re cottage gardens where everything grows.”
For those interested, two horticulturists will be on hand to give attendees tours of the grounds and answer questions about the plants.
Musical entertainment will be provided throughout the evening by Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s Community Strings; traditional melodies from Jeff DeLisa, of Westmont, with his bagpipes; and additional visual and performing artists.
In the gardens, artists will capture the scene and dancers from Johnstown Concert Ballet.
Wine expert
The event will include a wine-tasting with selections from Germantown Winery, as well as Napa Valley and Finger Lakes wines.
“I always think it’s interesting to promote the local winers, compare them to other nationwide wineries and have a sommelier talk about the wine without being a snob, but to make it be a fun adventure,” Fedore said. “This wine-tasting is going to be really unique.”
There will be a cash bar with wines featured in the tasting and additional options.
Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers will provide an array of catered specialties, including turkey and roast beef carving stations, a variety of cheeses and salads, and a chocolate fountain with fresh fruit.
In addition, there will be a silent auction featuring garden, yard and patio-related items; weekend getaway packages; “Goodfellas” and Beatles autographs; a Lebanese dinner; and Pittsburgh Pirates tickets.
Fedore said past garden party events have attracted more than 100 people, and they’re looking forward to welcoming people back to the grounds.
“We hope people get that Meadowbrook feeling that when you’re here, you are a part of the family and we love having you here,” he said. “If you’ve been here before for a previous wine event, you know it’s a really fun night out.”
Proceeds will benefit ongoing projects at Gallery on Gazebo.
New projects, programming
“Every year, the gallery does new projects and programming, everything from children’s art to art shows to featuring local artists, so this helps to support that,” Fedore said. “Now that they have purchased the building and moving ahead with customizing it for more activities, a steady stream of revenue is what they need to have in place.”
Event sponsors are JWF Industries and Spangler Subaru.
Donation is $50 per person.
Space is limited and reservations are required in advance online at www.galleryongazebo.org/garden-soiree.
For more information, call 814-243-2224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.