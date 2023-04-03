JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Bushwack Road garage was gutted by fire Sunday night, but no injuries were reported, Richland Township fire officials said.
The 600-square-foot garage was fully involved in Stonycreek Township when crews arrived just before 11 p.m., and firefighters worked to prevent it from spreading to an adjacent shed, fire Chief Wes Meyers said.
The cause appeared to be electrical.
Meyers said the garage wasn’t occupied when the fire was reported.
Johnstown Fire Department assisted at the scene, he said.
