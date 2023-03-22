JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A charge of animal cruelty is pending against a juvenile who was reportedly shown on social media abusing a duck, authorities said.
West Hills Regional Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating the incident that surfaced on social media last week, police Detective Dean West said.
West met with a game warden on Wednesday to try to determine if the duck was wild or domesticated and what game laws may have been violated.
A charge of animal cruelty could be filed through the Cambria County juvenile court system, he said.
