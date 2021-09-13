JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two events will be offered this week at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.

• Eric Reighard, executive director of the State Theater of Johnstown, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday on the theater’s revitalization and the “31 Days of Halloween” that will be presented in October. There is no fee to attend.

• Making Limoncello with Arlene Dudeck will be offered at 6 p.m. Friday. Attendees should bring their own bottle of vodka, rum or grain alcohol. Lemons, tools and the recipe will be provided.

Cost is a $15 donation. Class size is limited, and reservations are required by calling 814-243-2224 or visiting www.galleryongazebo.org/events.

