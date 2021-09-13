The following events will be offered at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown:

• Eric Reighard, executive director of the State Theater of Johnstown, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday on the theater's revitalization along with “31 Days of Halloween” that will be presented in October.

There is no fee to attend.

• Making Limoncello with Arlene Dudeck will be offered at 6 p.m. Friday.

Attendees should bring their own bottle of vodka, rum or grain. Lemons, tools and the recipe will be provided.

Cost is a $15 donation.

Class size is limited and reservations are required by calling 814-243-2224 or www.galleryongazebo.org/events.

