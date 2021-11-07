JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This tour will have you walking in the right direction.
Gallery on Gazebo will host its Architectural Tour No. 4 at 6 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown, and it will showcase the progress that is being made in the city.
The tour, which was conceived by members of Vision 2025s Central Park Square Capture Team, is the year’s final tour of multi-use facilities in the downtown area.
“Through the Gallery on Gazebo, we promote downtown structures, renovations, new businesses and things for sale and show people what is already there,” said Andy Fedore, tour host. “If people are considering moving downtown, we show them some options and we introduce them to people who live down there, or if they’re interested in having a business, we introduce them to people who are already there.
“We put out there what’s going on and leave it up to them.”
The tour will feature seven stops on the western part of downtown.
“I’m picking out places that are underway, just completed or in the news,” Fedore said.
Stops include the State Theater of Johnstown to hear of its history and what’s happening now; ArtHouse6, which offers studios and residences for local and international artists; Johnstown Train Station, headquarters for the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America; Shoot Studio32, a rehabilitation project housing a multi-purpose photo studio and an AirBnB; CrossFit Excursion, a newly completed steel structure creating a large flexible space for the gym experience; the former Szechuan Restaurant, which will feature upper floor residential living and a pop-up concept restaurant on the main level; and a home on Lincoln Street, where the owners will discuss choosing to live downtown.
Fedore said the tours typically attract between 40 to 75 people.
“You get a really fun night out, you get to meet other people with like thinking and you get to see how other people have taken the plunge and committed to downtown Johnstown,” he said. “You also get a taste of the social network downtown.”
Tours are planned to resume next year.
Prior to the tour, a reception will be held at Gallery on Gazebo, where participants can learn more about the undertakings happening in the central business district.
Proceeds will benefit Gallery on Gazebo programming and improvements.
Cost to attend is $25 and tickets can be purchased at www.galleryongazebo.org/events.
Warm walking shoes are recommended and flashlights will be provided.
Sponsors include RE/MAX Power Associates, AmeriServ Financial, Slovenian Savings & Loan and Family Dentistry Associates of Johnstown.
For more information, call 814-539-4345.
