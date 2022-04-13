JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gallery on Gazebo in downtown Johnstown, recently named officers and board members.

Officers are Mary Anne Rizzo, president; Michael Cashaw, vice president; Victoria Truscello, treasurer; and Jenna Cramer, secretary.

Board members are Beth Berezansky, Dr. Joel Bezek, Lynn Dudish, Laurel Huchel, Arlene Johns, Tanya Kvarta and Rosemary Pawlowski.

In addition, Gallery on Gazebo has a volunteer of community members who serve on committees, including advisory, development, marketing and exhibit.

Those with an interest or skill they’d like to share can email mizriz@atlanticbb.net.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

