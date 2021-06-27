Homeowners have the opportunity to defray their cost for repairing or replacing sewer laterals by 50% with grants made available by Johnstown Regional Sewage.
More than $354,100 in federal Community Development Block Grant money has been received and will be administered by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, Executive Director Melissa Komar said.
Eligibility is determined by household income, and grants are only for customers of Johnstown Regional Sewage who live in municipalities that don’t already have CDBG funding and who have not yet completed their lateral replacement projects, she said.
People who are eligible include those who live in the boroughs of Daisytown, Dale, East Conemaugh, Ferndale, Franklin, Lorain, Southmont and Westmont; and Lower Yoder, Stonycreek, Upper Yoder and West Taylor townships; as well as those in Geistown Borough and Richland Township who are customers of Johnstown Regional Sewage.
“Anything that will help the homeowner is a home run,” Westmont Borough Council President Don Hall said.
Grants cover 50% of the cost or up to $1,500.
Komar said the average cost of replacing a lateral line is more than $4,500.
“We are constantly looking for funding sources for our ratepayers,” Komar said. “As grants become available, we apply.”
The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s sanitary sewer system conveys sewage to the Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant in West Taylor Township.
In 2010, municipalities served by the treatment plant entered into an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to correct deficiencies that cause routine sanitary sewer overflows at the treatment plant.
Individual customers have borne the cost of complying with requirements of the DEP by replacing old pipes, including lateral lines connected to private structures, including houses.
More than 66% of the total 25,597 structures in the Johnstown Regional Sewage system have been completed and pressure tested, Komar said. The new grants are available to those of the remaining 34% who meet income guidelines.
To apply, visit the Redevelopment Authority at 401 Candlelight Drive or call 814-535-6564 to request an application.
