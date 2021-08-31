Johnstown Area Heritage Association has launched an emergency fundraising campaign to repair the exterior ramp at the Heritage Discovery Center in Johnstown.
The ramp was formerly a pedestrian bridge over railroad tracks in Woodvale and was eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places before it was scrapped. JAHA was able to salvage it for use as the ramp for the Heritage Discovery Center.
The project includes replacing the concrete floor to the ramp, as well as repainting it. Concrete steps to the building, which are fully functional but stained by rust, also need to be replaced. The project will cost around $30,000.
“JAHA has two facilities with extensive plans for major renovations, the Johnstown Flood Museum and the Johnstown Train Station; however, we cannot ignore our largest facility, the Heritage Discovery Center,” said Mark Pasquerilla, JAHA’s board chairman. “Thanks to our donors, we are over 20% of our goal already. I want to thank all our donors, whether they reside in the region or are former Johnstowners who believe our heritage story is important and continue to support JAHA.”
JAHA purchased the former Germania Brewery building in 1992 and opened the first two floors as the Heritage Discovery Center in 2001. The second phase of the building, including the Johnstown Children’s Museum, Ethnic Social Club, additional gallery space and the Iron & Steel Gallery, was opened in 2009.
Richard Burkert, president and CEO of JAHA, said people using wheelchairs and parents with strollers can still access the building using a ground-level entrance into the Iron & Steel Gallery, but the ramp is important for the building’s accessibility.
“Accessibility is important to meet our mission, and it’s a requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” he said. “We are grateful that we were able to raise $90,000 to replace the facility’s elevator, and are embarking on this new fundraising project to refurbish another important part of our building.”
Since the fundraising effort launched on the GoFundMe platform on Aug. 6, $6,880 has been raised. To donate to the project, visit www.jaha.org. Checks designated “Ramp Fund” can be mailed to JAHA, P.O. Box 1889, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
