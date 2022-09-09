JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Equipment used to display lights on the historic Stone Bridge in Johnstown is in need of some routine maintenance.
The Stone Bridge Project Committee is holding a fundraiser, looking to collect $30,000 for the work, along with covering the ongoing cost of electricity and future expenses.
Colorful lights have been shown on the bridge since 2011.
“It’s one of those features in town that I think everyone can enjoy, regardless of their age, regardless of their income level, regardless of whatever,” said Mike Brosig, co-chairman of the project.
“Any time they drive past, they can see the lights. I think it gives a very positive outlook for Johnstown.”
The lighted bridge has become “a beautiful focal point for Johnstown,” according to Shelley Johansson, director of marketing and communications for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which operates the display.
Lights are shown nightly and frequently have special themes, such as recognizing holidays.
“It is, I think, a really neat project,” Johansson said, “and it’s really neat how many people really care about it and are really excited about it. It’s a neat thing for Johnstown.”
Donations can be sent to:
• Stone Bridge Lights Maintenance Fund, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin St. Suite 400, Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
• Stone Bridge Project, in care of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, P.O. Box 1889, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
• Johnstown Area Heritage Association website (jaha.org) – go to the Stone Bridge section and click “donate securely online.”
For more information, contact Deb Winterscheidt from JAHA at 814-539-1889 or Brosig at 814-659-2733 or brosigm@laurelholdings.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.