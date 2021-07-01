SOMERSET – A planned Somerset Lake loop trail will move another step toward completion this summer.
The Somerset County Commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday, enabling a $30,000 Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development grant to be used toward an $85,000 project to extend the Somerset Lake Nature Park trail near Wood Duck Road.
The nearly four-tenths of a mile addition would give the project almost a full mile of completed trail – partway toward the five-mile goal, Parks and Trails Coordinator Lindsay Pyle said.
Somerset Inc. provided the $55,000 for the project's required local match, she said.
Site work has already been conducted to clear the path for the trail. Several layers of stone will be added to stabilize the ground. The top layer will be comprised of crushed limestone to offer a surface usable for hiking, bicycling and other activities, the project scope of work shows.
Pyle said a groundbreaking ceremony will be held in early fall.
The project is one of several efforts underway to enhance Somerset Lake, which is also undergoing repair work.
