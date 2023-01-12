Somerset Lake survey and donation link

Somerset Lake advocates are looking for support to finish a five-mile loop trail. They are also hoping the community will provide input through a survey to indicate amenities they'd like to see at the lake.

To donate, visit www.cfalleghenies.org/fund/somerset-lake-nature-park-trail-extension-fund/

To take the survey by Jan. 31, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9PY7BY.