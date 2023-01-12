SOMERSET, Pa. – Efforts to continue a loop trail around Somerset Lake have landed a $70,000 boost from three local foundations.
The project's advocates are launching a campaign aimed at finishing the five-mile loop – and looking toward the future, said Lindsay Baer, Somerset County's parks and trails director.
Support from the Riggs Family Foundation ($10,000), the Donald and Linda Fetterolf Family Foundation ($10,000), and Somerset Trust Co. ($50,000) will provide a match for a state conservation grant that is needed to begin construction on one new section of trail, and to design and plan for another section that would extend the trail halfway around the lake, Baer said.
"But for every dollar we collect, we can ask for the same amount from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – so we're hoping the community can help us increase our total," she said.
Donations can be submitted through a trail development fund managed by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies at www.cfalleghenies.org/fund/somerset-lake-nature-park-trail-extension-fund.
Community feedback
With Somerset Lake emerging from a multi-year dam repair project, the property surrounding the lake is essentially a blank slate for future development, Baer said.
And organizers of an online survey are hoping the public will weigh in on what they'd like to see – perhaps an amphitheater for Friday night concerts and a music festival. Or perhaps a bait shop to support the lake's anglers. Maybe residents would rather spend their days relaxing on a lakeside beach, Baer said.
"This is the community's chance to tell us what they'd like to see," Baer said of the online survey. "If there's something they'd be interested in, it's their time to let us know."
The survey results will indicate to county partners and to the state, which owns the dam itself, which projects are worth pursuing in the coming years, she added, noting that none are currently planned.
Surveys must be submitted by Jan. 31, Baer said. They can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9PY7BY.
'A destination'
Riggs Industries' Michael Riggs said the lake is already a Somerset-area "centerpiece." And with continued support and investment, the picturesque property can grow to become a daily draw for Somerset County residents and visitors alike, he said.
"Our hope is that the lake and park become a tourist destination that will bring people from outside Somerset to our area to enjoy the lake and what our community has to offer," Riggs said.
He said members of his family have donated $100,000 – and volunteered their time – toward the project over the years because it "checks all the boxes" when it comes to enhancing local quality of life.
Allison Hoffman, Somerset Trust Co.'s vice president of marketing, credited the Somerset Lake Action Committee and community supporters for exploring unique ways to enhance the lake property and increase its usage.
"We wanted to do our part to make sure that this particular attraction was conserved and given new life," Hoffman wrote in an email to The Tribune-Democrat.
Michael Fetterolf said he grew up fishing with his father, Donald, on the lake – and embraced it again when his own family returned to the Somerset area from Pittsburgh in 2017. Many people look for communities that offer ample outdoor recreation, said Fetterolf, a financial adviser whose family foundation carries his parents' names.
"Having lived in Pittsburgh for roughly half of my life, I've seen how people traveled to the parks in the areas in and around Pittsburgh," he said, adding that healthy outdoor offerings benefit communities and their residents. "This project can draw people to the area... not just to visit, but to live."
Somerset County's trails, mountains and resorts certainly offer that attraction – and the scenic lake project "adds a lot" to the menu, he added.
'The right direction'
Baer praised all three groups for their dedication and continued support.
"We're very thankful," she said. "These donations will get us moving in the right direction so we can show the public more progress in 2023 with our trail project."
The group also wants to show the public a glimpse at the lake's potential future, too. This weekend, a booth will be set up at the Fire & Ice Festival in Somerset, displaying maps and concept art showing how Somerset Lake might look in the future with added amenities, Baer said.
"We want to get people excited," she said. "And we want to know what they think about it."
