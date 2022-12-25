JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bill Caldwell’s four years leading Conemaugh Health System have been highlighted by the construction and opening of three outpatient facilities and the launch of the first expansion of flagship Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in more than 20 years.
But as he looks back on his time here, Caldwell said he is proudest of how the four-hospital system’s employees have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously (there have been) lots of challenges there, but I’m so proud of how everybody at every level of this organization responded,” he said. “We saw resiliency, burnout and stress – but this organization handled it extremely well. I’m just a small part of that.”
Caldwell, 64, has announced his retirement as Conemaugh Health System market president and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center CEO. His target date is Dec. 31, but he said that deadline is flexible.
Duke LifePoint, Conemaugh’s parent company, has been conducting a search for a new top executive. Caldwell called it a “complicated process” that includes interviews with leaders at LifePoint Health, located in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, and Duke Health in Durham, North Carolina. There are also site tours of Conemaugh facilities and meetings with hospital executives, managers and physicians.
“I’ve let the folks at Duke LifePoint know that I’ll hang around as long as they need me to,” Caldwell said. “It’s moving target as to when my last day or week will be here.”
He stressed he wants to help with a smooth transition and will be a “phone call away” if the new CEO has a question.
Seeing ‘progress’
During his tenure, Caldwell oversaw the opening of Conemaugh’s Ebensburg and Somerset outpatient centers and a new physician office and clinic in Cresson. In addition, the education building at Conemaugh School of Nursing in Johnstown’s Eighth Ward and the Crichton Rehabilitation Center at the Lee campus in downtown Johnstown were upgraded.
Construction continues on the $79 million D Building at Memorial’s main campus on Franklin Street in Johnstown’s Eighth Ward. The 75,000-square-foot, three-story addition will centralize inpatient and outpatient cardiac services.
“Those are fun projects,” Caldwell said. “With a construction project, you can see – in a tangible, real, way – progress literally from week to week. To be able to see something come up out of the ground and open it up, those are fun from an administrative perspective.”
At the same time, the health system was able to add new services that reach beyond medical care.
Caldwell cited the Maternal Addiction Resource Center and the Primary Care Resource Center, both of which include specialized medical care, along with connections to other resources.
“They provide for services in the community for some of the folks that may not necessarily have access or have very specific unique needs,” he said. “Those are how we fulfill our mission to make the community healthier.”
Community investment
Funding for the construction and additional programs would not have been possible without the 2014 acquisition of Conemaugh by Duke LifePoint, Caldwell said.
“When you take a step back, it’s a really good thing,” he said. “If you look at the investment in the community – certainly from a bricks-and-mortar and capital perspective – there were a lot of things that we’ve been able to do since 2014: Some of them are very tangible, but a lot of it was behind the scenes.
“It’s really reflective of a very unique operating environment that’s not getting any easier. We are in a better place today than we would have been without Duke LifePoint.”
Local medical experts commended Caldwell’s work at Conemaugh.
Craig Saylor was CEO at what was then called Somerset Hospital prior to its acquisition by UPMC and renaming as UPMC Somerset. He continues to work as a health care consultant.
“I have developed a friendship with Bill during his time at Conemaugh,” Saylor wrote in an email. “I admire his candid leadership and visionary approach to health care delivery. Bill guided the growth and service expansion in the region. I wish him the best and a well-deserved new chapter in his life.”
Tom Kurtz is president and CEO of both Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine. He said Caldwell’s leadership at Conemaugh has fostered more collaboration among area hospitals to better serve patients close to home.
“Windber’s relationship with Conemaugh is stronger than it has ever been,” Kurtz said. “I think Bill Caldwell had a lot to do with that. We both see the value of having this facility in Windber.”
Staying ‘engaged’
Caldwell has been involved in the community since moving to Johnstown.
He has served on governing boards of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the Health Care Council of Western Pennsylvania, Mount Aloysius College and the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
He said that involvement will continue, and he and his wife Lori have no immediate plans to move from the Johnstown area. They are building a home in Virginia, where they plan to spend the winters.
Caldwell grew up in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas, and his wife grew up in Homer City, Indiana County. He said he wouldn’t be happy living someplace that didn’t have four seasons.
Their retirement plans include spending time with family, especially grandchildren, and doing some travel. Caldwell said he may step in as an interim hospital executive somewhere if the need and opportunity arises – but added it won’t be for a while.
Through his community involvement, Caldwell said, he’s become a fan of Johnstown.
“There’s a positive vibe,” he said. “The other thing that I love with this community is how many people are involved and want to see that the community be revitalized. I’ve been in communities that are challenged, but you have nowhere near the number of people that are actively engaged in trying to do things for the greater good of the city.
“It may be hard to get everybody going in the right direction, but the foundation and interest are here.”
Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber, said Caldwell’s involvement has been an asset.
“He is very engaged in the community and definitely took an interest in the business community,” Bradley said in an email. “During the pandemic, Bill and his team at Conemaugh provided timely updates on the COVID situation, which gave our businesses valuable insight into ways to keep their customers and employees safe.
“As (Conemaugh is) the largest employer in the region, we feel it is essential to have health care leaders engaged with the chamber, and we are thankful for his time and expertise.”
