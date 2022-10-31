JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tyler Collins has zeroed in on his life’s goal.
For the 20-year-old Collins, a choice of careers had been gnawing at him since he was a boy growing up in East Conemaugh Borough.
“As a little kid, it was either the military or policing,” he said. He chose law enforcement, calling it a “childhood dream.”
Collins graduated from Agora Cyber Charter School and is a cadet at the police academy at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Richland Township. On any given day, you can find him riding in an East Conemaugh Borough patrol car with Sgt. James Schatz.
Collins wears a vest and uniform. He has no police badge or sidearm and has no authority to make arrests.
That will change once he graduates from the academy in August and is certified by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC).
“We’re hiring young men and women off the street and we’re paying for their police academy education,” Schatz said. “Once he graduates, MPOETC will reimburse 75% to the borough. (Recruits) have to sign a contract to stay with the borough for two years.”
East Conemaugh police Chief Joseph Eckenrod has hired officers through the program who graduated from the police academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, including Cody Schatz, the sergeant’s son.
It is a way for the department to recruit police officers, Eckenrod said, “especially in this day and age when you can’t get anyone to be a police officer.”
Collins and James Schatz hit the streets at 7 a.m.
“We do the bus routes,” Collins said. “From that point, you want to be seen driving around the community and interact with people.”
It is community-oriented policing, he said.
Collins is adapting to using computer equipment in the patrol car.
“When I have a traffic stop, I have him on the computer,” Schatz said. “He punches out the ticket and we’re good to go.”
The job isn’t for everyone.
“It all comes down to the nature of the job,” Collins said. “You’re dealing with people at their worst times. If you can’t cope with it, it’s going to mess you up a little bit. That’s why it’s always good to have a fantastic supervisor.”
No matter how difficult a situation is, Collins said the keys are remaining calm and being professional.
“You have to put yourself in their shoes to de-escalate the situation,” he said. “Just remain calm and talk calmly no matter how much they’re screaming.”
Part of the training is learning when to arrest someone, Schatz said.
“You don’t have to arrest everyone out there or give tickets to everyone out there,” Schatz said. “A warning – slow it down, have a nice day.”
For Collins, his ambitions are high, but he is concentrating on the moment.
“Right now, I want to focus on getting through the academy, getting my badge and giving them two years,” he said.
