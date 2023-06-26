ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – St. Michael volunteer fire Capt. Justin McKnight remembers the day the roof fell in.
Crews were battling a house fire in Beaverdale on Feb. 11, 2022, when McKnight and a Portage firefighter were in the garage area.
“We were by a car that was in the garage when the house shifted on us and the whole thing fell on us,” he said. “We had the guys pull us out from under a pile of stuff.
“There wasn’t a scratch on us,” he said.
If not for divine intervention and the quick work of fellow volunteers, McKnight said he and the Portage firefighter likely would not be alive.
“I’m just thankful I’m still here,” he said. “The fire was across from my sister’s house, and my mom was there.
“She actually didn’t know I was one of the firemen that was pulled out,” McKnight said. “It was a whole bunch of different emotions that day.”
McKnight understands the duties of being a volunteer firefighter. He has been with the department since 1995 when, at age 16, he became a junior member.
The McKnight family boast tradition in the fire service.
His father John McKnight is assistant fire chief and retired Adams Township police officer. His uncle James McKnight is a firefighter and a retired Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, police sergeant. He has two nephews who are junior firefighters.
“I was down here all the time; I just tagged along with my dad,” he recalled. “My boy does the same. Maybe someday he’ll follow the same footsteps.”
McKnight and wife, Kristy McKnight, have two children in the Forest Hills School District.
Their son Chase is 11, and their daughter Lakin is 8.
Families in the fire service is nothing new.
Throughout the region, volunteer fire companies routinely have several generations of family protecting their communities.
In small communities, victims of tragedy are well-known to the men and who protect them.
“I know 90% of the residents,” McKnight said.
“This is a small town. They’re all like family.”
Firefighters pull residents from burning homes, respond to fatal car wrecks and medical emergencies that happen without warning.
One day, McKnight and a second firefighter were working as members of the Adams Township road crew when the scanner erupted.
“We were working in the area when one of the residents had a heart attack,” he said. They arrived in time to save the person’s life and received life-saving commendations at the annual convention.
McKnight remains committed to serving the residents of the township.
“This is my town,” he said. “I have no intentions of going anywhere. I hope to keep my kids here for the next generation of firefighters.”
Paul Kundrod, the fire chief since 1985, whose son Nathan is fire captain, said families are key to growing local fire departments.
“It’s gratifying to see our children and relatives move up in the fire service,” he said. “Someday they’re going to replace us.”
