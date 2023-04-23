EBENSBURG, Pa. – Brody Lawrence isn’t a pitchman, but he says public relations is a big part of his role as a volunteer with the Nanty Glo Fire Department.
“That’s something that I stress with the younger guys coming through, is public relations,” he said. “I like going to schools and talking to young kids about the fire service. When younger kids come by the fire hall, I’ll give them the tour. I try to be approachable and make it fun.”
Lawrence, 24, is first lieutenant and personnel secretary for the fire department. He also is a telecommunicator – that is, a dispatcher – at the Cambria County 911 center in Ebensburg, and he is studying to be a certified emergency medical technician.
Lawrence is a fourth-generation firefighter. He’s been a familiar face at the fire hall since he learned to walk.
He views the fire department as a place with open doors and no barriers.
His goal is to spark interest in firefighting in young people – to pass on the desire to serve the community the same way that, as he put it, “my pap and grandfather and all the firemen did for me when I was young.”
Lawrence sees helping families deal with tragedy as his responsibility. Whether it’s a fire, a car crash or a medical emergency, he wants to be there.
“When you go to a scene, obviously it’s chaotic,” he said. “We have stuffed animals in the fire trucks to give to the kids for comfort.”
Lawrence is a 2016 graduate of Central Cambria High School. He attended one year at Indiana University of Pennsylvania studying criminology before he was hired by Cambria County.
Callers to the 911 center can sometimes become frustrated when the dispatcher asks questions, he said.
“We have basic questions,” he said. “The response is according to the information they give us,” but there is no delay in response time, he added.
The challenge of the job is going from zero to 100, he said.
“The toughest part is going from dead time when you’re talking to a co-worker, and then a call comes in and someone’s life is in your hands,” Lawrence said. “After the call, you start to calm down, and then the phone rings and you’re right back at it.”
He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I love this job,” Lawrence said.
His supervisor, Larry Penatzer, thinks highly of Lawrence’s work ethic.
“Brody will always go to the fires when their station calls,” Penatzer said. “He is dedicated and always looking for something to do.”
