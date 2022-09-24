SUMMERHILL – Larry Penatzer’s baptism into the fire service came when tragedy struck on July 19, 1977. A thunderstorm pounded the Johnstown area, dumping nearly 12 inches of rain in 24 hours.
His older brother, Dan, was a firefighter at the time.
“I was 10 years old during the ‘77 flood,” Penatzer said.
“The Army National Guard would come in with their water buffaloes. My older brother told me and a friend of mine to help with clean water.
“They had a hose on the hydrant out here and one of us would climb on top of the water buffalo with a nozzle and the other one would open the hydrant. They would take the water wherever they needed it,” he said. “That’s how it started for me with something as simple as filling water buffaloes.”
Penatzer was voted in as fire chief of the Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Company in January after Bob Burkett retired.
A 1985 graduate of Forest Hills High School, he served five years in the U.S. Navy and is currently a Cambria County 911 supervisor.
Penatzer joined the fire department at age 16 and has been a volunteer firefighter for 39 years.
During this time, Penatzer has held every line officer position, including assistant fire chief for 17 years and deputy fire chief for three years.
Roots of the family legacy are deep in the fire department.
Penatzer’s cousins Jeff and Ray are Summerhill volunteers.
His sons Matt and Brandon also are volunteer firefighters.
“It’s one of those things where we just grew up in the fire department,” Brandon Penatzer said. “Me and my brother were down here before we could even walk.
“At 14, I was running calls and doing training,” he said.
“We were down here washing trucks and helping with fund raisers. It’s like a second family.”
For the fire chief, the Summerhill community is an extended family. It can be tough responding to emergency calls when you know the people affected, he said.
“I’ve been to all kinds of scenes,” Penatzer said. “I think I’m hardened enough where it doesn’t bother men unless there are kids involved or you know the family.
“It’s a wake-up call,” he said.
“My two kids go with me on the truck. It could happen anytime.”
Penatzer will retire in about two years from the Cambria County 911 center, where he has been employed for 23 years. It’s a job he loves.
“They always say if you love your job you never work a day in your life,” he said. “I truly love my job.”
He has no plans to retire from the fire department, which has 23 active members and responds to about 100 calls a year.
The community supports the fire company by turning out for fundraisers such as the New Germany Festival of Arts and Crafts and posting positive messages on the company’s Facebook page, Penatzer said.
“He’s a role model for the department,” Brandon Penatzer said, “and the community looks up to him.”
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
