JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Frito-Lay Inc. is in the process of relocating from its current location in Johnstown’s West End to Jari Drive in Richland Township.
Nelson Family Enterprises, a developer, is proposing to construct an approximately 18,500-square-foot warehouse building to be the new site for Frito-Lay’s Johnstown operations.
The Richland Township Planning Commission approved the site plan in March. Nelson has not yet sought a construction permit, Richland officials said.
The project approved by the Richland planning commission includes site grading, construction of an access drive, building and parking lot, stormwater conveyance and management installation.
Michele Clapper, vice president of economic development at Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI), said Nelson approached JARI about the relocation to Industrial Park in Richland Township.
Attempts to reach Nelson about the reason for the relocation were not returned on Wednesday.
At its current location, 115 Falcon Drive, Johnstown, off St. Clair Road, Frito-Lay employs about 20 people as warehouse workers and delivery drivers in Johnstown, Clapper said.
