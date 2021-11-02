JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Friends of the Cambria County Library is raffling off a lottery tree through November in the Inclined to Read used book store at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The prize is $100 worth of lottery tickets.
The drawing will be held Dec. 1.
Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
The winner does not need to be present.
Proceeds will benefit the library.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
