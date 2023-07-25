SOMERSET, Pa. – A Friedens man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of being under the influence while driving his car on flat tires before crashing into another vehicle and then assaulting police who arrested him, authorities said.
Kevin Lee Custer, 38, of the 300 block of Stouffer Hill Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a complaint affidavit, Custer was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala erratically from Friedens to Somerset Township on July 14 when he allegedly struck another vehicle and kept driving toward Somerset Borough.
Police allege he drove on flat tires.
Custer stopped near Berlin Plank Road, climbed out and began walking with a backpack on East Main Street. Custer allegedly fought with a state trooper and a borough police officer who stopped him.
Officers deployed a Taser to stop Custer.
He continued to struggle when an EMS crew attempted to place him into an ambulance, the affidavit said.
Police allegedly found four hypodermic needles in the backpack.
Custer was taken to UPMC Somerset for a blood test.
State police charged him with two counts of resisting arrest and one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Custer also was charged with seven traffic violations.
Custer is being held in Somerset County Jail on $25,000 bond.
