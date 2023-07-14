BOSWELL – A Friedens man was jailed Wednesday, accused of raping a 10-year-old child last year, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Scott Edward McClemens, 41, of the 300 block of Hilltop Road, with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related counts.
According to a complaint affidavit, McClemens allegedly assaulted the child between November 2022 until January 2023.
Troopers allege that McClemens wrote an account of the assault in a private notebook.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the child on May 30 at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center in Somerset.
McClemens was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell. McClemens was denied bond and sent to Somerset County Jail.
McClemens was sentenced in Somerset County court on Nov. 24, 2015, to one month to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to corruption of minors.
In that case, McClemens was accused of inappropriately touching a girl as she slept.
McClemens told state police at the time that he did not remember the July 5, 2014, incident because he was drunk.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
