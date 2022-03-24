JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The public’s responsibility during pandemics and other global public health crises will be examined by a panel of local experts Monday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“COVID-19 Issues Surrounding Public Health” will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness.
The panel discussion will address issues surrounding community and individual rights in times of crisis, expanding from the key question: To what extent should the public be held accountable for its response to issues surrounding a public health crisis, such as COVID-19?
Susan M. Wieczorek, associate professor of communication, said the forum is a student Communication Capstone Project by Matt Maher for the completion of his communication major (and philosophy minor).
"His job was to create a communication-related project that contributed to public scholarship within the Pitt and/or Johnstown community," Wieczorek said.
Each of the Pitt-Johnstown faculty members on the panel will provide a different perspective on the subject.
Panelists include:
• Ethics perspective: Derek Leben, associate professor of philosophy.
• Global health perspective: Jill Henning, associate professor of biology.
• Science perspective: Matt Tracey, associate professor of chemistry.
• Citizen perspective: John Thompson, associate professor of mathematics.
• Media perspective: Chip Minemyer, adjunct instructor of journalism and editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat.
• Political perspective: Ray Wrabley, professor of political science.
The program will also be available online through Zoom at https://pitt.zoom.us/j/92258355944, Meeting ID: 922 5835 5944.
Health worker recruitment, retention
Elsewhere on the COVID-19 front, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, detailed local hospitals’ shares of a state program for staff recruitment and retention.
“This funding will help our local medical centers hire and retain critical staff, taking care of the people who care for us,” Burns said in a press release. “This funding, which I supported, will help bring relief to frontline workers and ensure our region continues to have access to high-quality health care.”
• Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will receive $3,005,652.
• Conemaugh Miners Medical Center will receive $147,625.
• Mental Health Resources of Central Pennsylvania will receive $49,694.
Announcing the $225 million state program on Wednesday, Acting Secretary of Human Services Meg Snead and Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said the funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is being allocated through legislation the state passed in January.
It includes $100 million for hospitals to “be used strictly for recruitment and retention payments to direct care staff,” the state press release said.
Another $110 million is included for high-Medical Assistance hospitals, Critical Access hospitals and behavioral health facilities for recruitment and retention payments.
The final $15 million will quadruple the funds available for the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency’s nurse loan forgiveness program.
Local coronavirus statistics
Meanwhile, COVID-19 deaths in Cambria and Bedford counties were the region’s only additional fatalities in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Seven of the region’s eight counties recorded single-digit COVID-19 case increases.
Cambria County had three new cases, Somerset County had one, Bedford County had two, Blair County had five, Indiana County had six, Clearfield County had five, Centre County had eight and Westmoreland County had 18 additional positives.
