SOMERSET – A Hooversville woman was sentenced in Somerset County court Thursday after pleading guilty to possessing heroin at the Somerset preschool where she once worked, authorities said.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary, sentenced Shannon Marie Berkebile, 36, of the 1100 Block of Whistler Road, to serve one year to 30 months in state prison for endangering the welfare of children and one year to 30 months in state prison for heroin possession. The sentences will run consecutively.
She was given credit for 184 days spent in jail.
According to a complaint affidavit, Somerset Borough police were called to the preschool on Cannell Drive, on May 25, for a report of an employee with drug paraphernalia.
Police said when they arrived they found Berkebile in possession of 12 stamp bags of heroin, empty packaging and straws.
Police said she was caring for 10 children ages 3 to 5.
Crime lab tests show the narcotics tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and Xylanzine, also called “tranq” and “zombie drug,” Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzger said.
“Hopefully, the state sentence gives the families of the children endangered in Miss Berkebile’s care some peace of mind after this gross violation of trust,” Metzgar said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
